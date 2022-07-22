Estonia sentences 3 men for buying drones for Russian forces – ERR

The court of Estonia found the men guilty of supporting Russian aggression against Ukraine, which is punishable in the country with imprisonment for up to 5 years. One man was sentenced to 1 year in prison and to 8 months of a conditional prison sentence with a 4-year probationary period. The other two men received a five-month suspended sentence with a probationary period of 1 year and 8 months. The drones were confiscated.

Tags: Estonia Russia, Estonia Ukraine