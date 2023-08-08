UK announces new Russia sanctions targeting access to military equipment

On 8 August, the UK’s Foreign Office announced 25 new Russia-related sanctions that Britain said represent the “biggest ever UK action on military suppliers in third countries,” CNBC reports.

The UK says the sanctions apply to individuals and businesses supporting the invasion of Ukraine by providing Russia with access to electronics used in military equipment, which are based in Türkiye, the UAE, Slovakia, and Switzerland.

“The Russian defence industry is severely stretched and focused entirely on sustaining the war. Unable to access Western components, the Russian military is struggling to produce sufficient top-end equipment and is now desperately searching for foreign armaments,” the Foreign Office said.

Britain also extended sanctions on several Belarusian defense organizations.

