A family has identified an American volunteer recently killed while fighting in Ukraine

Jeffrey Judd Jones is one of the three Americans killed on 29 – 31 July while fighting in Ukraine, his family confirmed, according to CNN.

The 48-year-old volunteer had traveled to Ukraine twice to help the Ukrainian people, particularly the children, before joining the country’s military. He supported humanitarian efforts and served on a volunteer medic team near the front in 2022. A resident of Perry, Georgia, Jeffrey Judd Jones served in the US, Army and applied the skills he learned in the Airborne Division in Ukraine. On 31 July, Jeffrey Judd Jones was killed by a mortar shell explosion, his father Howard Jones said.

He revealed that his son was first injured in Ukraine in 2022 when an artillery round struck a building and he spent five days in a hospital. “Despite Jeff’s past experiences serving on the front, Jeff was determined to help the Ukrainians, so he returned to Ukraine in April 2023,” Jones said.