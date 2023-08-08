Log Out

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

A family has identified an American volunteer recently killed while fighting in Ukraine

byOlena Mukhina
08/08/2023
1 minute read
Ukrainian soldiers learn to fire a British Army AS90, a 155mm mobile artillery system, as part of their training in the UK. Photo: NATO
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0



Jeffrey Judd Jones is one of the three Americans killed on 29 – 31 July while fighting in Ukraine, his family confirmed, according to CNN.

The 48-year-old volunteer had traveled to Ukraine twice to help the Ukrainian people, particularly the children, before joining the country’s military. He supported humanitarian efforts and served on a volunteer medic team near the front in 2022. A resident of Perry, Georgia, Jeffrey Judd Jones served in the US, Army and applied the skills he learned in the Airborne Division in Ukraine. On 31 July, Jeffrey Judd Jones was killed by a mortar shell explosion, his father Howard Jones said.

He revealed that his son was first injured in Ukraine in 2022 when an artillery round struck a building and he spent five days in a hospital. “Despite Jeff’s past experiences serving on the front, Jeff was determined to help the Ukrainians, so he returned to Ukraine in April 2023,” Jones said.

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts