Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

Ukraine-linked group claims it hacked Moscow property registration bureau website – RFE/RL

byOlena Mukhina
07/08/2023
1 minute read
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0



On August 7th, a hacker group associated with Ukraine claimed it had breached the website of Moscow’s municipal property registration bureau, which contained data about real estate and its owners in Moscow and the Moscow Oblast, according to RFE/RL.

“The information about state officials, politicians, military, and special services officers who support the Ukraine war had been handed to Ukraine’s defense forces,” hackers from the “sudo RM-RF” group that calls itself “IT experts working for peace in Ukraine,” said.

The Moscow City Bureau of Technical Inventory is a state organization that holds information about real estate and buildings within the city. This includes building plans, technical details, and other related documents.

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts