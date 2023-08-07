Ukraine-linked group claims it hacked Moscow property registration bureau website – RFE/RL

On August 7th, a hacker group associated with Ukraine claimed it had breached the website of Moscow’s municipal property registration bureau, which contained data about real estate and its owners in Moscow and the Moscow Oblast, according to RFE/RL.

“The information about state officials, politicians, military, and special services officers who support the Ukraine war had been handed to Ukraine’s defense forces,” hackers from the “sudo RM-RF” group that calls itself “IT experts working for peace in Ukraine,” said.

The Moscow City Bureau of Technical Inventory is a state organization that holds information about real estate and buildings within the city. This includes building plans, technical details, and other related documents.