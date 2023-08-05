New female uniform introduced in Ukrainian Forces; female body armors next

The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense has approved and officially supplied the new field uniform for women in the Armed Forces. According to Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov, procurement and supply procedures for the uniform will begin shortly. The updated uniform design took into account feedback and suggestions from female military personnel who participated in military trials in 2022.

As of today, there are approximately 42,000 women serving in the Ukrainian Armed Forces, with around 5,000 of them stationed on the front lines, carrying out combat missions alongside their male counterparts.

The next step on the agenda is the development and distribution of female body armors.