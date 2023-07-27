Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

Hungary parrots Russian propaganda, asserts Ukraine’s counteroffensive is unsuccessful

A Hungarian official repeats Russian propaganda, saying that “Ukraine recaptured only 200 km2, about the same amount of territory Russia seized in Donetsk and Kharkiv Oblasts.”
Maria Tril
27/07/2023
Russia’s Vladimir Putin and Hungary’s Victor Orban in Budapest
On 27 July, Hungarian Staff Chief to the Prime Minister Gergely Gulyás said that Ukraine’s counteroffensive had not brought any significant results and that Budapest’s position on “ceasefire negotiations is reasonable,” Radio Liberty reports.

Gulyás said that Ukraine recaptured “only two hundred square kilometers, but the Russians have captured about the same amount of territory in Donetsk and Kharkiv Oblasts.”

Previously, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken’s said that Ukraine took back 50% of the territory that Russia occupied. Excluding Crimea, he said, Ukraine has regained 61% of its territory since 2014.

The Hungarian official also claimed that “even according to the most conservative estimates,” at least 310,000 people have been killed and wounded in the Russian-Ukrainian war. He said that the Russians have significantly higher casualties, but they also have reserves.

“The Hungarian government’s position is well-founded when it calls for the start of ceasefire negotiations and peace talks as soon as possible. This is in the interest of all parties and of Hungary,” Gulyás added.

Read also:

  • Press conference by Ukrainian POWs in Hungary to denounce Ukraine, praise Russian Orthodox Church
  • Hungary calls for “ceasefire” while featuring Ukraine map without Crimea – UNIAN
  • Expert explains what Hungary’s troops were really up to at Ukraine border when Russia struck
  • Hungary adds honey, meat products to ban on imports of Ukrainian produce
