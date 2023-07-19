Poland uncovers Russian spy ring plotting attacks on Ukraine aid trains

Polish authorities revealed they dismantled a network of Russian agents who were planning attacks on trains carrying weapons and humanitarian aid to Ukraine, Gazeta Polska reported.

The spy ring was uncovered amid an investigation that led to mass arrests in March of suspected Russian operatives gathering intelligence on Polish military sites and critical infrastructure.

Documents from the investigation describe instructions for the agents to carry out sabotage operations against railways used to transport assistance to Ukraine, a source told Gazeta Polska.

Fearing the plot was close to being executed, Polish intelligence services accelerated the arrests rather than continue surveillance, the paper reported.

Details emerged that the sabotage network was established earlier this year with direct guidance from Moscow. Agents were said to be compensated in cryptocurrency for fulfilling assignments.

The journalists also learned that the agent network was relatively “fresh” — it was created in early 2023.

With 15 individuals now detained, it is considered the largest contemporary Russian spy ring disrupted in Poland.

Those arrested include Russian, Belarusian, and Ukrainian nationals, according to officials. The detained operatives had been monitoring Polish military bases, ports, and critical rail infrastructure.

Earlier, in March, Poland announced that it busted a spy network operating in favor of Russia. As part of the operation, nine people were detained, and later their number increased to 15. According to media reports, they are citizens of Russia, Belarus, and Ukraine.

Among them was a professional Russian ice hockey player accused of gathering intelligence on strategic facilities.

Poland has provided extensive military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine since Russia’s February invasion. Trains carrying weapons and supplies enter Ukraine daily from Polish border crossings.

The reported plot to attack these critical supply trains represents the latest Russian sabotage effort aimed at undermining Ukraine’s Western lifelines of support.

Headlines:

Busted Russian Spy Ring Planned Attacks on Ukraine Aid Trains in Poland

Polish Intel Foiled Russian Sabotage Plot Against Ukraine Arms Transports Disrupted Network Guided by Moscow to Bombard Railways – Report

Russia Sent Agents to Poland to Subvert Ukraine War Effort – Officials 15 Suspected Russian Operatives Arrested for Targeting Polish Infrastructure

Ledes:

Documents show a Russian spy ring dismantled in Poland was planning attacks on trains carrying weapons and aid to Ukraine when authorities intervened. Polish officials said they moved quickly to arrest Russian agents over fears they were close to bombing railways used to supply Ukraine.

A network of Russian operatives detained in Poland allegedly took orders directly from Moscow to sabotage trains with military and humanitarian aid. Authorities described the 15 suspects arrested as the largest contemporary Russian spy ring uncovered in Poland. The reported railway plot represents Russia’s latest alleged attempt to subvert Western efforts to assist Ukraine through supply lines from Poland.