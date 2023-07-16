Russian MoD reveals interim arrangement for Wagner group’s future after recent mutiny – British intel

Wagner Group's equipment on the streets of Rostov-on-Don, southwestern Russia, on 24 June 2023. Credit: TASS
In its latest intelligence update, the British Defense Ministry says that amidst negotiations, the Russian Defense Ministry reveals the evolving interim arrangement for Wagner Group’s post-mutiny future, while social media groups connected to the group emphasize their activities in Africa.
The ministry tweeted:
- “The Russian security apparatus entered a period of confusion and negotiations after Wagner Group’s 24 June 2023 mutiny. In recent days, an interim arrangement for the future of the group has started to take shape. Based on recent announcements by Russian officials, the state is likely prepared to accept Wagner’s aspirations to maintain its extensive presence on the continent.”
- “On 12 July 2023, the Russian MoD announced that Wagner had handed over 2000 pieces of military equipment, including tanks. As of 15 July 2023, at least a small contingent of Wagner fighters have arrived at a camp in Belarus.”
- “Concurrently, some Wagner-associated social media groups have resumed activity, with a focus on highlighting the group’s activities in Africa.”
