Ukraine will need to find 4.5 mn workers to rebuild Ukraine

Photo: the seminar of Ukraine's Ministry of Economy with International Organization for Migration and International Labor Organization

Ukraine’s labor market situation was bad before the war, but now it is even worse, and 4.5 million workers will be needed over the next 10 years for post-war recovery, the Ministry of Economy says.

Ukraine’s Ministry of Economy, together with the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and the International Labor Organization (ILO), held a seminar recently to overcome the current and future challenges in the Ukrainian labor market.

As per the Ministry of Economy, Ukraine faced a labor market shortage even before the war. But due to Russian aggression, more than 6 million Ukrainians were forced to go abroad and the situation became even worse.

As the country approaches the post-war era of public reconstruction, labor needs will only increase to meet the demands of economic recovery and Ukraine’s labor market will need an additional 4.5 million employees over the next ten years, according to the Ministry of Economy’s estimation.

“Restoration of the labor market is not a consequence of the victory, it is the way to victory,” Deputy Minister of Economy Tetyana Berezhna said on the meeting.

Meanwhile, ILO ‘s National Coordinator Serhiy Savchuk said that International Labor Organization is ready to reaffirm its commitment to support Ukraine’s efforts in this regard.

“Time has come to lay the foundations for a renewed labor market that makes the best use of the knowledge, skills and abilities that people possess and offers them new economic opportunities, decent work and social protection,” he added.

Earlier, The international Ukraine Recovery Conference 2023, dedicated to the reconstruction process in the country affected by the Russian war, was held in London.

The event focused on mobilizing support for economic and social stabilization from the consequences of Russia’s brutal invasion through emergency assistance for immediate needs.

The Prime Minister of the UK, Rishi Sunak, opened the Ukraine Recovery Conference, claiming that his country together with allies would maintain support for Ukraine’s defense and the counter-offensive.

Tags: Ukrainian refugees