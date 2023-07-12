Ukrainian troops advance in two directions near Donetsk’s Bakhmut – military

Situation south of Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast. The mentioned locations are marked in red. Map: Deep State Map
Ukrainian troops continue to conduct offensive operations north and south of the city of Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast, and have had “some success” south of the city, according to Andrii Kovaliov, the spokesman for the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
“In the areas of Bila Hora – Andriivka and Bila Hora – Kurdiumivka, they have had some success and are consolidating the achieved boundaries,” the spokesman said on 12 July, according to the Military Media Center.
Kovaliov says Ukrainian troops are delivering artillery fire on the identified Russian targets and are carrying out counter-battery measures, while the enemy is putting up strong resistance, moving troops, and using reserves.
