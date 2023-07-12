Zelenskyy named three priorities for the second day of the NATO summit

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced his three priorities for the second day of the NATO summit in Vilnius, speaking shortly to journalists after arriving at the summit.

The first priority is new weapon packages for supporting the Ukrainian army on the battlefield. The second is an invitation to NATO. “We want to be on the same page with allies,” he said. The third is security guarantees for Ukraine on the way to NATO.

