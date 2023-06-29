Ukraine advances 1,200 1,500 m in three directions in south, west – Defense Ministry

Ukrainian multiple rocket launcher at work somewhere in Ukraine on an unknown date. Photo: Facebook/General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar says Ukrainian forces have advanced 1,200 meters towards Klishchiivka and 1,500 m towards Kurdiumivka south of Bakhmut, as well as 1,300 meters in the Berdiansk direction in the country’s south.

In her Telegram post published on 29 June, Maliar says Ukraine’s defense forces continue to conduct offensive operations in the Melitopol, Berdiansk, and Bakhmut sectors, making progress in fierce battles. At the same time, Russians continue their offensives at Donetsk Oblast’s Lyman, Avdiivka, and Mariinka directions with no success, according to Maliar.

South

“In the Rivnopil-Volodyne direction, our troops are succeeding, now consolidating their positions and inflicting serious losses on the enemy,” Maliar wrote, adding that they are exhausting the enemy’s offensive potential by destroying equipment, warehouses, command points, and personnel.

Battles go on in the Zaporizhzhia and Melitopol directions, where Russians are pulling up “all their reserves for defense, even a marine brigade that once fled Kherson,” according to the deputy minister. In the Berdiansk direction, Ukrainian forces advanced 1,300 meters, she says.

The deputy minister did not provide a further explanation as to which active fighting areas are connected to the mentioned directions.

East: Bakhmut sector

Hanna Maliar wrote that Ukrainian troops have “seized the operational initiative” in the Bakhmut sector of the front in Donetsk Oblast.

“The enemy is trying to hold their positions, conducting counterattacks, but is gradually retreating after suffering losses. In the direction of Klishchiyivka, we advanced by 1200 meters. In the direction of Kurdyumivka, by 1500 meters,” she wrote.

Also, fighting continues on the northern and southern flanks of Bakhmut, where Ukrainian troops “are making progress, they are now consolidating their positions in the liberated areas,” according to her.

Tags: Ukraine's counteroffensive 2023