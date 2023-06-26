Ukrainian troops advance 1 2 km in six directions near Bakhmut, capture 17 km² in south – Defense Ministry

Situation in the Bakhmut sector, Donetsk Oblast, as of 26 June 2023, according to Deepstatemap. Ukrainian recent gains are shown in blue (note: the map updates are delayed, while unofficial reports from soldiers on the ground suggest much larger gains, including several streets in Bakhmut city proper).
Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar says Ukrainian forces have advanced between one to two kilometers in each of six directions in the Bakhmut area since they started counteroffensive actions there late last week.
The six directions are Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Bakhmut City, Bohdanivka, Yahidne, Klishchiivka, and Kurdiumivka.
“Now the troops are consolidating their positions and continuing to destroy the enemy,” Maliar wrote.
At the same time, Russians tried to carry out assaults in Lyman, Bakhmut, Adviivka, and Mariinka directions over the last week, trying to push the Ukrainians out of their positions, but failed, Maliar says.
Ukraine starts offensive in Bakhmut area in several directions at once – Defense Ministry
Meanwhile, the situation in the south “has not changed significantly over the past week,” according to Maliar.
“The area of liberated territories increased by 17 square kilometers over the week as a result of the improved operational (tactical) situation and the alignment of the front line. In total, since the beginning of the offensive, the area liberated in the south amounts to 130 square kilometers,” the Deputy Defense Minister wrote.
Over the past week, the Russian death toll has been eight times higher than the Ukrainian, Maliar said.
Tags: Bakhmut