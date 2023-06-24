Prigozhin stops Wagner forces 200 km away from Moscow, says they return to field camps

Screenshot from a video claiming to show Prigozhin in Rostov.
In a voice message published on his Telegram channel, Yevgeny Prigozhin, the owner of Wagner Group, announced that he ordered his forces to return to their field camps, as they were only 200 kilometers away from reaching Moscow
“They wanted to disband the Wagner PMC. We set out on 23 June on a justice march. Within a day, we marched just short of 200 km from Moscow. During that time, we have not shed a single drop of blood of our fighters. Now the moment has come when blood can be spilled, so, realizing all the responsibility for the fact that Russian blood will be spilled on one side, we are turning our columns around and leaving in the opposite direction to the field camps, according to the plan,” Prigozhin stated.
The Press service of Belarusian ruler Aliaksandr Lukashenka stated that over the entire day, he was holding talks with Yevgeny Prigozhin “by agreement with the President of Russia,” offering the Wagner Group owner “an absolutely advantageous and acceptable option of de-escalation of the situation” with security guarantees. Prigozhin accepted the deal, according to Lukashenka’s press service.
