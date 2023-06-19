Russia fears Ukraine’s counteroffensive, Ukrainian intelligence says

Patriot SAMs in Ukraine. Photo: Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov's twitter 

According to Andrii Yusov, a representative of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, Russian propaganda reports on the destruction of five Patriot air defense systems show that the Kremlin fears Ukraine’s counteroffensive.

“For Ukraine and our partners, it is obvious propaganda because we are in close communication with our allies. However, for an average brainwashed individual, whether they say ‘five’ or ‘fifty’ doesn’t matter,” says Yusov.

Earlier, Russian media outlet Ria Novosti also spread fake news about the severe injuries that Chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov had received during the 29 May missile attack on Kyiv.

However, according to Yusov, Budanov is currently involved in planning and executing special operations that “will soon be implemented.”

 

