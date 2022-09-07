Ukraine’s MP Trukhin charged with bribery

MP Oleksandr Trukhin, who was involved in a road accident a year ago, says that the law enforcement officers handed him suspicions. He is leaving the “Servant of the People” faction in the Verkhovna Rada during the investigation.

In August 2021, Trukhin was involved in a road accident in which 6 people were injured.

According to the investigation, while at the scene of the accident, MP offered a bribe of about $ 4000 to the patrol police officers.