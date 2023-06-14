SBU busted Kyiv company’s scheme used to help sanctioned Rosatom build five nuclear plants

SBU searches the Kyiv Central Design Bureau of Reinforcement Engineering. Photo: SBU

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) says it has exposed the Kyiv Central Design Bureau of Reinforcement Engineering’s large-scale scheme to circumvent anti-Russian sanctions. The SBU press service reports that the company is a monopolist in developing, mass-producing, and supplying pipeline valves for nuclear power plants.

According to SBU, the Bureau exported its products to Russia through its own dealer in Moscow. Its main customer was the Russian state corporation Rosatom, which uses Ukrainian pipeline fittings to build power units at five nuclear power plants in several countries.

“The Kyiv Bureau continued this cooperation even after the full-scale invasion, the ban on the export of goods to the customs territory of Russia, and the imposition of sanctions against Rosatom. For this purpose, a scheme was developed to circumvent sanctions restrictions. Fictitious customers buying Ukrainian products were controlled foreign companies,” SBU says.

The security agency says the company’s products were re-registered to Rosatom-controlled actual recipients just after crossing the Ukrainian border and traveled “along a new route,” while Rosatom representatives certified the Kyiv-manufactured pipeline fittings manufactured online.

Since Russia’s full-scale invasion, the dealers carried out 16 export operations worth about UAH 42 million ($1.13 million), according to SBU.

SBU charged the Bureau’s director and two of his subordinates with aiding the aggressor state.

