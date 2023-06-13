Russo Ukrainian War. Day 474: Ukrainian forces make advances

Ukrainian forces made advances in western Donetsk Oblast and western Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Russian forces are transferring most combat-capable units from the Kherson direction to the Bakhmut and Zaporizhzhia directions. Russian forces conducted a limited series of drone strikes targeting the eastern Ukrainian border.

Losses of the Russian army

Personnel – about 216180 (+540)

Tanks – 3931 (+5)

Armoured combat vehicles – 7636 (+5)

Artillery systems – 3746 (+10)

Multiple rocket launchers –MLRS – 601 (+0)

Air defence means – 362 (+0)

Aircraft – 314 (+0)

Helicopters – 299 (+0)

Automotive technology and fuel tanks – 6471 (+10)

Vessels/boats – 18 (+0)

UAV operational and tactical level – 3307 (+7)

Special equipment – 510 (+1)

Mobile SRBM system – 4 (+0)

Cruise missiles – 1183 (+0)

Russia bans use of large quantities of ammunition due to self-detonation – General Staff, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing report of the Ukrainian General Staff. “The defence industry of the Russian Federation is affected by international sanctions. According to available information, large batches of 122- and 152-mm artillery ammunition produced in 2023 are prohibited for use due to their self-detonation. In addition, there is a deterioration in the level of providing occupying units with weapons and military equipment.”

Russian Defence Minister forces all mercenary groups to sign contract with Russian MoD; Wagner Group’s Chief refuses, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing Russian MoD and Prigozhin’s press service. “All Russian “military volunteer formations” will be forced to sign contracts with the Ministry of Defence. Meanwhile, Yevgeny Prigozhin, financier of the Wagner Private Military Company (PMC), says that the group’s fighters will not do so.

Russia’s Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu signed an order that will allegedly allow granting ‘military volunteer formations’ the necessary legal status. Russian authorities claim the state is concerned about social protection and support for these invaders. Under this decree, Wagner PMC is considered a military volunteer formation, and its participants must also sign a contract.

Prigozhin claimed that Shoigu’s decrees apply to employees of the Russian Defence Ministry and that the Wagnerites would not sign contracts. Wagner PMC is organically integrated into the general system, Wagner PMC coordinates its actions with generals left and right, with unit commanders, it has deep experience and is a highly efficient structure. Unfortunately, most military units do not have such efficiency, and this is precisely because Shoigu cannot properly manage military formations…[ Prigozhin said]. As for what may happen after this order – we will not be given weapons and ammunition – we will find out, as they say, when the thunder strikes, they will come running and bring weapons and ammunition, begging for help.”

Lukashenko’s regime supplied 131,500 tonnes of ammunition to Russia in one year, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing MotolkoPomogi (MotolkoHelp), a project run by Belarusian journalist and analyst Anton Motolko. “In one year, the regime of self-proclaimed President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has delivered 131,582 tonnes of ammunition to Russia. The Society of Railway Workers of Belarus has published data on the export of ammunition from the territory of Belarus to the Russian Federation and the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine for the 13 months from January 2022 to February 2023.

The data indicates that the volume of ammunition exported during those 13 months amounted to 131,582 tonnes – an average of about 10,121 tonnes per month. The volumes were ten times smaller prior to Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine and began to rise immediately after 24 February 2022. [….]

The stations to which the largest volumes were delivered were: Bryansk-Lgovsky (Bryansk, Bryansk Oblast) –25,022 tonnes; Tikhonky (Krasnodar Oblast) – 11,344 tonnes; and Alekseyevka (Alekseyevka, Belgorod Oblast) -–10,513 tonnes.

Ammunition was delivered to the following stations in occupied Crimea: Kirovska (3,335 tonnes), Solone Ozero (3,852 tonnes), Dzhankoi (561 tonnes) and Armiansk (1,800 tonnes). 7,768 tonnes of ammunition was also delivered to Lukovsky station in North Ossetia.”

Humanitarian

UN: Kakhovka HPP blast left 700,000 people without proper access to drinking water, Ukrinform reports. “After the Kakhovka dam blast, about 700,000 people do not have proper access to drinking water on both the Ukrainian-controlled and Russian-controlled sides of the river. UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Martin Griffiths said this in an interview with The Associated Press, Ukrinform reports.

According to him, there is also the flooding of important agricultural land and a looming problem of providing cooling water for the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Europe’s largest, which had been supplied from the dam. He stressed that the ravages of flooding will almost inevitably lead to lower grain exports, higher food prices around the world, and less to eat for millions in need.

Griffiths noted that waters also have rushed over areas with land mines from the war and what we are bound to be seeing are those mines floating in places where people don’t expect them, threatening adults and especially children. […]

According to him, the United Nations will launch a special appeal for more aid funds for Ukraine to deal with a whole new order of magnitude from the dam’s explosion. However, Griffiths said he wants to wait a few weeks to see the economic, health and environmental consequences before announcing the appeal.”

More than 23% of shelters in Ukraine unusable, Ukrinform reports. “As of June 10, 62,912 shelters have been inspected in Ukraine, more than 23% of which are unusable. This was reported by the State Emergency Service, according to Ukrinform. 9.3% were closed, 23.6% of the inspected shelters were unusable. 0.6% of the total number was not inspected due to hostilities, the report said.

According to the SES, 4,655 shelters were inspected in Kyiv. Of these, 0.6% were found to be closed, and 34.6% were unusable. Nearly two thousand groups consisting of representatives of local executive authorities, the SES and the National Police inspected shelters in Ukraine.

As reported, after three people died in Kyiv due to the inability to get to a shelter during enemy shelling, President Volodymyr Zelensky ordered a full audit of all defense structures in the capital and across the country.”

Details about those released: prisoners of the Wagner Group and Kadyrovites, those with unconfirmed status, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing Coordination headquarters on the treatment of prisoners of war and the Security Service of Ukraine. “Among the 95 Ukrainian defenders released on Sunday’s exchange, some were held captive by the Wagner Group and the Akhmat unit, and three were not officially confirmed as prisoners by Russians.

Among the 95 released from captivity – 51 representatives of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (including 15 territorial defence soldiers), 29 National Guardsmen, 11 border guards, and four military sailors.

All those released this time are men. Among them are two officers, the rest are private and non-commissioned officers. In particular, it was possible to return the defenders who were held captive by the Wagner Group and the Akhmat unit.”

Environmental

UN nuclear watchdog concerned over water levels at Ukraine plant, Reuters reports. “The U.N. atomic watchdog said on Sunday that it needs wider access around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant to check a significant discrepancy in water level data at the breached Kakhovka dam used for cooling the plant’s reactors. International Atomic Energy Agency head Rafael Grossi, who is to visit the plant this week, said that measurements the agency received from the inlet of the plant showed that the dam’s water levels were stable for about a day over the weekend.

However, the height is reportedly continuing to fall elsewhere in the huge reservoir, causing a possible difference of about two metres, Grossi said in a statement. The height of the water level is a key parameter for the continued operability of the water pumps.

The destruction of the Kakhovka hydropower dam in southern Ukraine last week has flooded towns downstream and forced thousands of people from their homes. Both the Kakhovka hydropower dam and the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant have been occupied by Russia since the early days of its invasion in February 2022. The water from the reservoir is used to cool the facility’s six reactors and spent fuel storage, the IAEA said. […]

Grossi said the thermal power plant “plays a key role for the safety and security of the nuclear power plant a few kilometres away,” hence the need for access and independent assessment. The agency has said earlier that the Zaporizhzhia plant can fall back on other water sources when the reservoir’s water is no longer available, including a large cooling pond above the reservoir with several months’ worth of water.”

Occupiers blow up dam in Donetsk Oblast, causing flooding, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing Valerii Shershen, the spokesperson for the Tavriia Front Defence Forces. “The Russian occupiers blew up a dam on the Mokri Yaly River in Donetsk Oblast, causing flooding on both sides of the river. […] The spokesperson explained that by blowing up hydroelectric facilities, the Russians are trying to slow down Ukraine’s counter-offensive.

First, the occupiers blew up the Karlivka reservoir, then the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant, then they blew up other hydroelectric facilities in the occupied part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast. In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, they expected a breakthrough by the Defence Forces, so to slow down our advance, they resorted to this tactic when they blew up the hydroelectric facility on the Mokri Yaly River again. However, this has not affected the advance of the Defence Forces, said Shershen.”

Kakhovka Reservoir contaminated with UXOs – officials, Ukrinform reports, citing the Ministry of Internal Affairs. “The water area of the Kakhovka Reservoir is contaminated with unexploded ordnance and munitions, including those from the Second World War era – in one day alone, bomb squads made five controlled explosions.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs noted that explosive objects are a separate type of threat. Access to the banks is strictly prohibited for civilians, according to officials. In addition, the Ministry of Internal Affairs noted that due to constant shelling by Russian troops, the water area of the reservoir is contaminated with modern-era munitions.”

The situation in national parks is critical: Blowing up of Kakhovka HPP caused environmental damage of almost US$1,5 billion, Ukrainska Pravda reports. “Russia blew up the Kakhovka HPP, thus putting Kherson Oblast under threat of disappearance of 30% of its natural reserve fund. The approximate amount of damage to the environment due to the occupiers’ blowing up of the Kakhovka HPP is almost US$1,5 billion, the Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources of Ukraine, Ruslan Strilets, said.

Currently, the Kakhovka reservoir has lost 62% of its volume or 12.24 cubic kilometres of water. The water level in the reservoir is already at the 10.55m mark, and it continues to decrease, says the minister.

The situation in national parks is also critical. The occupiers caused damages of more than US$1,2 billion to the Nyzhniodniprovskyi National Park alone.The situation in the national parks is critical. 30% of the nature reserve fund of Kherson Oblast is in danger of disappearing. Water from the Kakhovka Reservoir has fashioned the Nyzhniodniprovskyi National Park into a water mirror.

There is ongoing draining of the water area in the national parks Velykyi Luh, by 4.2 metres, and Kamianska Sich by 6, the minister wrote on Facebook. The Oleshky Sands occupied by the Russians are threatened by rising groundwater. Also, about 1,200 hectares of the territory of the Kinburn Peninsula have been flooded due to the explosion of the Kakhovka HPP dam.

Environmental inspectors, national park workers, watermen and foresters at the site of the ecological disaster continue to record evidence of the occupiers’ crimes.”

The agriculture losses from the Kakhovka HPP disaster may exceed $10B, and environmental damage already exceeds UAH 55B, Ukraine Business News reports, citing Minister of Environmental Protection, Ruslan Strilets. “The Ministry of Agrarian Policy thinks the farming, environmental and social spheres will suffer the most due to the lack of irrigation resulting from damage to the dam. As a result, 1-1.5 million hectares of farmland will not be fully used, and restoring irrigation systems will take three to seven years, said Minister Mykola Solskyi. According to Deputy Minister Taras Vysotskyi, direct and indirect losses in the agricultural sector may exceed $10B over five years.

In addition, the destruction of the Kakhovskaya HPP and the resulting flooding of the region will significantly affect the RES industry. According to the Association of Solar Energy calculations, the disaster may cause the removal of 500 MW of renewable energy generation in the Kherson and Mykolaiv regions from the power grid, including large hydropower. Particularly 334 MW of capacity from the Kakhovskaya HPP and more than 150 MW from solar power plants. At the same time, the restoration of the HPP itself and related infrastructure will cost Ukraine €2B.”

Legal

Russians fired at a boat with people evacuating from the left bank of Kherson Oblast: killing 3 and injuring 23, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing the Head of the Office of the President Andrii Yermak; Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin and National Police of Ukraine. “Russian troops fired at a boat with civilians evacuating from the occupied left bank of Kherson Oblast, killing three people and wounding 23.

The National Police of Ukraine reported that 21 people were evacuated from the left bank of Kherson Oblast. 21 people barely got out of a deadly water trap on the occupied left bank. Almost all of them are elderly, with limited mobility. It was a big risk, but we could not leave people to their fate. As a result, they were attacked. Three civilians were killed. Ten people wounded, the message said.

The Kherson Oblast Prosecutor’s Office reported that the Russian military fired on the civilian population during evacuation measures from flooded settlements in the temporarily occupied left bank part of Kherson Oblast on 11 June. As a result, three people were killed and at least 23 people were wounded. The information is being confirmed.”

Ombudsman: Russians use child labour, militarize children in captured territories, Ukrinform reports. “Russian aggressors use child labour and militarize minors in the temporarily captured territories of Ukraine. That’s according to the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, Dmytro Lubinets, who reported the news on Telegram on World Day against Child Labor. He emphasized violations of children’s rights in the temporarily occupied territories.

As Lubinets noted, the issues of combating child exploitation are defined by international and national legislative acts, which both Ukraine and Russia have ratified and committed to comply with. Among them is the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child, which defined, in particular, the right to protection from exploitation and work that may be harmful to the child; as well as the European Social Charter, which ensured children’s rights to adequate education and social protection and set a minimum age for employment to limit access to hazardous forms of work; and Convention No. 182 of the International Labor Organization on the worst forms of child labor, ratified by Ukraine in 2000, which determined the need to combat slavery, sexual exploitation, involvement in armed conflicts, etc.

At the same time, the ombudsman said, today the Russian Federation ignores norms of international law. The Commissioner’s Office regularly receives appeals from citizens from the temporarily occupied territories regarding the violation of their rights, including on the use of child labour and the militarization of children. Unfortunately, Ukraine does not have access to the temporarily occupied territories, so we are deprived of the opportunity to monitor the protection of children’s rights in these territories. Millions of Ukrainians, including hundreds of thousands of children, remain beyond our country’s legal field, Lubinets emphasized.

On World Day against Child Labor, he appealed to the world to condemn Russia’s actions that violate the norms of international law. I urge you to support the Ukrainian Peace Formula in order to protect our children – their right to a happy childhood in a free and independent state, Ombudsman Lubinets emphasized.”

International Criminal Court begins investigation on destruction of Kakhovka HPP, representatives visit Kherson Oblast, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing President Zelensky in his evening address. “During the last few days Kherson Oblast was visited by representatives of the International Criminal Court. On the first day after the disaster, the Prosecutor General sent an appeal to the Office of the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court to investigate this disaster, and work has already begun.

It is very important that representatives of international justice saw firsthand the consequences of this Russian terrorist attack and heard for themselves that Russian terror continues. And it continues with the most cynical and cruel shelling of the flooded territory, the evacuation territory.”

Support

Canada allocates $373M in military support and extends preferential trade for one year, Ukraine Business News reports. “Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced CAD 500M in new support during his visit to Kyiv. The country will transfer 288 additional AIM-7 missiles for air defense, provide 10,000 105-mm caliber shells, and deliver 122 Roshel armored vehicles in addition to 88 such machines that have already been delivered to Ukraine. In addition, Canada will participate in training Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets and help organize the Leopard 2 maintenance center’s operation.

Trudeau also promised to increase sanctions pressure on Russia and will transfer the Russian An-124 transport plane to Ukraine, which was detained in Canada last year, and 24 individuals and 17 organizations will fall under the restrictions of a new sanctions package. The Prime Minister of Canada also promised an additional CAD 17.5M in financial assistance for the Kakhovka dam disaster. In addition, the Canadian government canceled all tariffs and quotas for Ukrainian products for one year.”

Details of ‘aircraft coalition’ to be discussed at Ramstein format meeting in June – Reznikov, Ukrinform reports. “First of all, we expect a similar level of support from our partners. During the meeting, we will discuss the details of the ‘aircraft coalition’. In this case, we are talking about the training of pilots and not only pilots but also our technicians and engineers who will deal with aircraft maintenance. Because this is a very complex system. The issue will be discussed meaningfully with the teams of the defense ministries of the Netherlands, Denmark, the USA, and other countries that have joined this coalition,” Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksii Reznikov stated, Ukrinform reports with reference to the Ministry of Defense. […]

Then everything related to air defense, ammunition, artillery [will be discussed]. Our priorities have not changed. This war is a war of resources. Resources are not only weapons but also the ability to repair and maintain them and everything related to this. Therefore, the opening of various types of hubs for repairing and maintaining equipment is important to us. Both in the territory of Ukraine, together with partners, and in friendly bordering countries, the minister summed up.

As reported, the next Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting will take place on June 15.”

Ukrainian pilots “pumped” for F-16 training, Ukrinform reports, citing the spokesman for Ukraine’s Air Force Command, Yuriy Ihnat said this in an interview with the Ukrainian Pravda. “No, not yet,” he said, answering a question of whether the training on F16 fighter jets has already kicked off for Ukrainian pilots.

Our pilots, as they say, are all pumped. The first group of the best pilots has been selected – those who have combat experience, who have hundreds of flight hours behind their back, those who speak English, the young ones. The list is being updated, some pilots even get killed in action. But you need to understand that the best of the best will be the first to go. We are all looking forward to this, said Ihnat. According to him, it will take up to six months for Ukrainian pilots to master the warplane.”

Ukraine to receive NATO accession algorithm at Vilnius summit – Ukraine’s Defence Ministry, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing Ministry of Defence of Ukraine. “Volodymyr Havrylov, Deputy Minister of Defence of Ukraine, is convinced that the NATO summit in Vilnius will establish the algorithm for the country’s accession to the Alliance. Havrylov noted that at the summit in July, NATO countries “will agree on a certain procedure for our accession, which will be established”.

He added that despite the consensus mechanism of decision-making and the right of veto of the member countries of the Alliance, he does not think that there will be big problems” with making a decision on Ukraine. There are all signs that Ukraine will get what it wants in a certain format, Havrylov said. Even now, at the summit in Vilnius, Ukraine must clearly understand that after the war, say within a year or two, after carrying out certain procedural things, we will be members of NATO, the deputy minister added.

As reported, Ukraine wants to accede to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization soon after securing a military victory over Russia, and hopes to receive guarantees that this will happen during the NATO summit in Vilnius. Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he understood that Ukraine would be unable to join NATO while the war was ongoing, but he sees no point in attending the NATO summit in Vilnius if, as a result, Ukraine does not receive specific signals on when it can join the Alliance.”

