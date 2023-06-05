Third of Ukrainian bombshelters unusable or closed – authorities

A metro station in Ukrainian capital Kyiv doubles up as a bomb shelter during Russian missile strikes

The situation in Kyiv was found to be especially critical, with nearly half of shelters unaccessible

An official inspection of bombshelters has found that nearly a third of Ukrainian bomb shelters cannot be used to shield civilians during Russian missile or drone attacks.

As of Monday, Ukrainian police, rescuers, and local authorities have inspected 50,195 shelters (79% of the total amount), 32% of which were found to be unsuitable for use or closed, the Ministry of Interior informed.

These findings, released on 5 June 2023, reveal that out of the inspected shelters, 4,679 (9%) were closed, and 11,644 (23%) were unfit for use.

In Kyiv alone, 2,156 shelters (48%) were surveyed. Of these, 137 (6%) were closed, while 804 (37%) were deemed unsuitable.

The National Police, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (DSNS), and local government representatives continue to inspect shelters across the country, as stated in the MVS report. itable for use or closed, according to a report from Euromaidan Press.

Oleksandr Kamyshin, the Minister of Strategic Industry in Ukraine, declared that the situation with bomb shelters in the capital city, Kyiv, is critical, as nearly half of the inspected shelters are not ready to accommodate people.

Kyiv mayor Vitaliy Klitschko reminded that last year and this year, a total of 1.2 billion UAH ($32 million) has been allocated to districts for equipping shelters, and added that the inspection continues.

The issue of the condition of bomb shelters became critical after a tragic incident on 1 June 2023, when during a missile attack by Russian invaders in the capital, three people were killed, including a child born in 2013. Residents tried to take shelter in a clinic in the Desnianskyi district, but the doors were locked. A criminal investigation was initiated following the incident, and the authorities decided to check the bomb shelters.

Engaging headlines

1. “Half of Inspected Bomb Shelters in Kyiv Deemed Unfit Strategic Industry Minister Reports”

2. “Critical State of Bomb Shelters in Kyiv Government’s Inspection Reveals Dire Situation”

3. “Massive Bomb Shelter Inspection in Kyiv Discovers Severe Shortcomings”

1-sentence ledes

1. “Oleksandr Kamyshin, the Ukrainian Minister of Strategic Industry, has publicly voiced concerns about the state of bomb shelters in Kyiv, revealing that half of the inspected shelters are not ready for use.”

2. “Following a rigorous inspection, 32% of the 1,849 bomb shelters in Kyiv were found to be unprepared for use, according to an announcement by Strategic Industry Minister Oleksandr Kamyshin.”

3. “Following a tragic missile attack on 1 June 2023, a governmental inspection of Kyiv’s bomb shelters has discovered a critical lack of readiness, with over a third deemed unsatisfactory by Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko.”

According to a recent report, Ukrainian authorities have found 32% of the shelters they’ve inspected to be unfit for use or locked. Euromaidan Press reports that of 50,195 shelters checked by Ukrainian officials, nearly one-third were deemed unfit for use or were inaccessible.

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this. We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. support. Become a Patron! We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to

Tags: bomb shelters, Kyiv