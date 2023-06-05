Russo Ukrainian War. Day 467: Russian missiles kill 2 year old girl, injure 22 in Dnipro

Day 467 of the russian full-scale military aggression against Ukraine has begun.

The russian federation continues to wage its war of aggression at the cost of heavy losses.

During the day of June 4, at night, the enemy used Kh-101/Kh-555 air-launched cruise missiles and Iranian Shahed combat UAVs. The forces and means of the air command units, in cooperation with the air defense of other components of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, intercepted 4x out of 6x Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles and 6x out of 8x Shahed combat UAVs.

During the day of June 4, the enemy launched 14x missile, 40x air strikes, 51x MLRS attacks at the positions of Ukrainian troops and various settlements. Unfortunately, the attacks have caused civilian casualties, damaged private residential buildings, educational institutions, other civilian and administrative infrastructure.

The likelihood of missile and air strikes across Ukraine remains high.

The enemy continues to focus its main efforts on attempts to fully occupy Luhansk and Donetsk oblasts. During the day of June 4, there were 29x combat engagements.

Volyn and Polissya axes: no significant changes.

Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna axes: the enemy made an unsuccessful attempt to infiltrate a subversive reconnaissance group across the state border of Ukraine in the vicinity of settlement of Zelene (Kharkiv oblast). Also, the adversary launched rocket attacks in the vicinities of Vovchans’k, Chuhuiv and air strikes in the vicinities of Ivashky, Ohirtseve, Hatyshche (Kharkiv oblast). The invaders fired mortars and artillery at the settlements of Karpovychi (Chernihiv oblast), Znob-Novhorods’ke, Brusky, Atyns’ke, Basivka, Yunakivka, Sadky, Miropillya, Tur’ya, Hrabovs’ke, Oleksandrivka, Velyka Pysarivka, Shevchenkove (Sumy oblast), Ivashky, Udy, Chervona Zorya, Hoptivka, Krasne, Zelene, Starytsya, Ohirtseve, Hatyshche, Pletenivka, Vovchans’k, Karaichne, Budarky, and Chuhunivka (Kharkiv oblast).

Kup’yans’k axis: during the day of June 4, the adversary conducted unsuccessful offensives near Novoselivs’ke (Luhansk oblast). Russian forces launched an air strike in the vicinity of Serhiivka (Donetsk oblast). The adversary fired artillery and mortars at Kolodyazne, Krasne Pershe, Fyholivka, Novomlyns’k, Dovhen’ke, Kut’kivka, Dvorichna, Zapadne, Kyslivka, Kotlyarivka, Tabaivka, Berestove (Kharkiv oblast), and Novoselivs’ke (Luhansk oblast).

Lyman axis: during the day of June 4, the adversary conducted unsuccessful offensives in the vicinity of Bilohorivka (Luhansk oblast). Makiivka, Nevs’ke, Bilohorivka (Luhansk oblast), Verkhn’okam’yans’ke, Tors’ke, Spirne, and Rozdolivka (Donetsk oblast) were shelled with artillery.

Bakhmut axis: the adversary conducted offensive operations towards Ivanivske, to no success. The occupiers launched air strikes in the vicinities of Vasyutyns’ke, Toretsk, and Pivnichne. The vicinities of settlements of Vasyukivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Khromove, Chasiv Yar, Ivanivske, Stupochky, Predtechyne, Bila Hora, Dyliivka, and York (Donetsk oblast) suffered from enemy artillery shelling.

Avdiivka axis: the adversary did not conduct any offensive operations. Russian forces launched an air strike in the vicinity of Avdiivka. The invaders fired artillery at the vicinities of settlements of Avdiivka, Pervomais’ke, and Karlivka (Donetsk oblast).

Mar’inka axis: Ukrainian defenders repelled all enemy attacks in the vicinity of the city of Mar’inka. At the same time, the enemy launched an air strike within the city. The invaders fired artillery at the settlements of Hostre, Mar’inka, and Pobeda (Donetsk oblast).

Shakhtars’ke axis: the enemy shelled Vuhledar, Prechystivka, and Novoukrainka (Donetsk oblast).

Zaporizhzhia and Kherson axes: the adversary stays on the defensive. The invaders launched air strikes in the vicinities of Novopil’ (Donetsk oblast), Ol’hivs’ke, (Zaporizhzhia oblast), Beryslav, and Vesele (Kherson oblast). The occupant forces fired artillery at the settlements of Vil’ne Pole, Zelene Pole, Novopil’, Temyrivka (Donetsk oblast), Ol’hivs’ke, Malynivka, Hulyaipole, Zaliznychne, Mala Tokmachka, Novoandriivka, Stepove, Kam’yans’ke Zaporizhzhia oblast), Kozats’ke, Tyahyntka, Ivanivka, Dniprovs’ke, Kizomys, (Kherson oblast), and the city of Kherson.

During the day of June 4, the Ukrainian Air Force launched 15x air strikes on the concentrations of enemy troops.

The Ukrainian defenders intercepted 6x reconnaissance UAVs of the enemy.

The Ukrainian missile and artillery units hit 3x command posts, 2x concentrations of weapons and military equipment, 4x ammunition depots, 2x anti-aircraft missile systems, and 4 electronic warfare stations of the adversary during the day of June 4.