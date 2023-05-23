Russia still capable of waging protracted war, no cracks visible in Putin’s system – German intel

German intelligence chief Bruno Kahl doesn’t see a threat to Putin’s system yet. He says that public criticism of how Russia is waging war in Ukraine represents routine disagreements among Russians but in no way a threat to the system, DW reports

The power of Russian President Vladimir Putin is currently quite stable, according to Bruno Kahl, head of the German Federal Intelligence Service (BND).

“We do not see any cracks in Putin’s system,” he said, speaking at the Federal Academy for Security Policy on 22 May.

According to Kahl, public criticism of warfare methods represents common disagreements in Russia but in no way a threat to the system.

“Despite occasional expressions of criticism, for example regarding munitions supplies, there is no indication that the system is beginning to falter or collapse,” he stressed, adding that such a scenario cannot, however, be ruled out either.

“In the long run, Russia is still capable of waging war – with new and new conscripts,” Kahl said, adding that the same applies to weapons and ammunition.

“So there can be no talk of weakness or that Russia’s actions may come to an end,” Bruno Kahl emphasized. “Indeed, there are vulnerabilities and surprises – for example, in terms of military efficiency. But unless the West is very organized in supporting Ukraine and organizing resistance, Putin’s strategy of betting on the long term and the masses (of soldiers being sent to the front. – Ed.) may succeed.”

