Russia creating new “elite” ground attack aviation group for Ukraine operations – UK intel

The UK Ministry of Defense discloses Russia’s plans to establish an “elite” attack aviation group consisting of fighter-bombers and helicopters, which indicates dissatisfaction with the performance of their regular air force squadrons in conducting airstrikes on Ukrainian lines.
The ministry tweeted:
- “Russia is highly likely creating a new ‘elite’ attack aviation group code-named ‘Shtorm’ to operate over Ukraine. The unit is likely to consist of at least one squadron of Su-24 FENCER and Su-34 FULLBACK fighter-bombers, and a squadron of attack helicopters.”
- “The mix of aircraft types suggests the group will have a primary role of ground attack missions. Credible Russian media reports suggest that the Russian MoD aims to attract highly skilled and motivated pilots by offering large pay incentives and opening recruitment to retired aviators.”
- “The creation of the group highlights how Russian assesses its regular air force squadrons have severely underperformed in their core function of conducting airstrikes on Ukrainian lines.”
