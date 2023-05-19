Zelenskyy, Biden to meet at G7 summit in Japan, President’s Office confirms

The American F-16 fighter jet.

The Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andrii Yermak, confirmed that Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy would attend the G7 Summit in Hiroshima City in Japan, according to Ukrainska Pravda.

In addition, Yermak said that Zelenskyy will meet US President Joe Biden “in the coming days” to discuss an international coalition to help procure F-16 fighter jets for Ukraine.

The international coalition for jets has been already established. Ukraine will soon receive aircraft needed to protect its skies, cities, and people, the head of the Presidential Office stressed.

Tags: G7