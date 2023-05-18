Air alarm was declared in all oblasts as attacks targeted Ukraine

In a series of coordinated attacks, Kyiv and all oblasts in Ukraine have declared an air alarm. The air alarm has spread across the entire territory of Ukraine as of 4:06 am, according to the Civil Protection Map and the State Emergency Service.

At 4:36 am, an explosion was reported in Vinnytsia, and the Chief of Vinnytsia Oblast State Administration, Serhiy Borzov, confirmed that the defense forces in the oblast were responding to aerial targets. Subsequently, reports of explosions in Khmelnytskyi surfaced at 4:55 am.

The situation escalated further as explosions were heard in Kyiv at 5:05 am, with preliminary reports indicating the activation of the city’s air defense systems. At 5:44 am, the Chief of the Kyiv Garrison Military Administration, Serhiy Popko, announced that after the air defense systems were engaged, debris fell in the Darnytskyi District and several other areas. The Kyiv Military Administration confirmed that all Russian targets over Kyiv had been destroyed, while further assessment of the aftermath was underway.

Latest reports reveal that all hostile targets in the airspace over Kyiv have been located and neutralized. The initial findings indicate the fall of debris in the Desnianskyi and Darnytskyi districts of the capital.

According to the Kyiv Military Administration, the head of the administration, Serhiy Popko, stated, “According to preliminary information, all hostile targets in the airspace over Kyiv have been located and destroyed. The final data on the number and type of missiles and UAVs will be provided by the Air Force shortly.”

Details emerge suggesting that the Russian forces launched an attack on the capital using strategic bombers, including Tu-95MS and Tu-160, from the Caspian region, presumably deploying cruise missiles such as the Kh-101/555. Following the missile launch, Russian reconnaissance UAVs were detected over the city.

Debris from the attacks was reported to have fallen in the Desnianskyi and Darnytskyi districts, causing significant damage in the latter area, where a fire broke out within a garage cooperative. The fire has since been extinguished.

There is a possibility of debris falling in other districts, including on parked vehicles, residential areas, or forested areas. No information regarding casualties has been received at this time. “Operational data is being collected and verified,” stated Serhiy Popko, the Chief of the Kyiv Garrison Military Administration.

In Odesa, a powerful missile attack resulted in one fatality and two injuries at an industrial facility, as confirmed by Natalia Humeniuk, the head of the Unified Coordination Press Center of the Southern Defense Forces, during a national telethon.

Humeniuk stated, “In our area of responsibility, a significant rocket attack was recorded in Odesa last night. Most of the missiles were intercepted over the sea. We are still assessing the overall impact, but unfortunately, there have been direct hits.”

She further disclosed that the Russian forces targeted an industrial facility, leading to one fatality and two injuries.

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this. We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. support. Become a Patron! We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to

Tags: Russian missile attacks, Russian shelling