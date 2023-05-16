South Korea’s leader vows to expand non-lethal aid to Ukraine in meeting with Ukraine’s first lady – AP

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol vowed to expand the country’s non-lethal aid to Kyiv when he met with Ukraine’s first lady Olena Zelenska in Seoul on 16 May, AP reports.
During her visit to South Korea as a special envoy of Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Zelenska met with Yoon and urged South Korea to enhance its assistance in non-lethal military supplies, specifically in the areas of mine detection and removal equipment and ambulance vehicles, by Yoon’s office reported.
Yoon’s spokesperson Lee Do Woon said at a briefing the government closely coordinates with NATO and other international partners to “actively support the Ukrainian people.”
President Yoon condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, saying the “horrific losses of innocent lives, especially women and children, are unacceptable under any circumstances.”
