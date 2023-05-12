Ukraine MoD to purchase indigenous Oplot tanks for the army

The Oplot Tank on the Malyshev Factory floor, Kharkiv. Photo: radiosvoboda.org

Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense decided to order the domestically designed BM Oplot tanks from state defense conglomerate Ukroboronprom. Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov announced it during his visit to Kharkiv Oblast on 12 May, where he “tested” the tank, according to the ministry’s report.

“I am convinced that a Ukrainian tank, such as the Oplot, should be at the forefront of the tank coalition. There must be an armored fist on the frontline because the most important value is to save the lives of our defenders and defendresses,” Reznikov said in Kharkiv.

The rare Ukrainian tank BM Oplot of the 3rd tank Brigade in the country's east The BM Oplot is a modernized version of the Ukrainian T-84 based on the Soviet T-80. According to Military Balance, as of 2021, Ukraine had only six T-84s.https://t.co/PTcQgkOGzR pic.twitter.com/GQEHPqimJt — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) April 30, 2023

BM Oplot is the most modern variant of the Ukrainian T-84 main battle tank, developed by the Kharkiv Machine Building Design Bureau. The army adopted the BM Oplot in 2009, but only a handful were purchased. The Ukrainian T-84 series tanks are based on the Soviet-designed T-80.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this. We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. support. Become a Patron! We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to

Tags: BM Oplot, main battle tanks, UkrOboronProm