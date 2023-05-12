Ukraine MoD to purchase indigenous Oplot tanks for the army

The Oplot Tank on the Malyshev Factory floor, Kharkiv. Photo: radiosvoboda.org 

Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense decided to order the domestically designed BM Oplot tanks from state defense conglomerate Ukroboronprom. Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov announced it during his visit to Kharkiv Oblast on 12 May, where he “tested” the tank, according to the ministry’s report.

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov behind the BM Oplot tank. Kharkiv, 12 May 2023. Photo: Ministry of Defense of Ukraine

“I am convinced that a Ukrainian tank, such as the Oplot, should be at the forefront of the tank coalition. There must be an armored fist on the frontline because the most important value is to save the lives of our defenders and defendresses,” Reznikov said in Kharkiv.

BM Oplot is the most modern variant of the Ukrainian T-84 main battle tank, developed by the Kharkiv Machine Building Design Bureau. The army adopted the BM Oplot in 2009, but only a handful were purchased. The Ukrainian T-84 series tanks are based on the Soviet-designed T-80.

