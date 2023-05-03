Four Russian UAVs downed in southern Ukraine – Air Force Command

Air defense units of Ukraine’s Air Command South have shot down four Russian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) on 3 May as of 17:00, the Air Force Command reports.

According to the command, those were two Lantset loitering munitions, one Merlin-VR UAV, and one “operational-tactical level” drone. The air defenses have reportedly destroyed them in Kherson and Mykolaiv oblasts.

“It was an excellent combat work by the soldiers of the mobile firing groups of the Bohdan Khmelnytskyi Radio Engineering Brigade, and the Kherson Anti-Aircraft Gun and Missile Brigade,” the report reads.

Tags: Russian air strikes, UAVs