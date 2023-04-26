Slovenia secretly delivered 20 Valuk APCs to Ukraine – media

Slovenian Valuk armored personnel carrier - an improved version ofaustrian Pandur 6X6 APC. Illustrative photo; Wikimedia Commons
Slovenia has reportedly delivered 20 Valuk armored vehicles to Ukraine in complete secrecy, according to 24UR citing its sources.
“We have not received official confirmation of the Slovenian donation and probably will not for some time, but our sources have confirmed that the transfer to Ukraine was completed this week in complete secrecy,” 24UR reported.
The Slovenian Valuk armored personnel carrier (APC) is an improved version of the Austrian Pandur 6X6 wheeled APC manufactured under a license manufacturing agreement in Slovenia. The Valuk vehicles are armed with 40mm automatic grenade launchers or 12.7mm machine guns, and have been in service with the Slovenian Armed Forces for 24 years.
So far, 24US says, Slovenia has sent Ukraine the following military equipment;
- 20 Valuk APCs;
- 28 M-55S tanks – a deeply modernized version of the Soviet T-55, with stabilized British-made L7 105-millimeter main gun;
- 35 M-80A tracked armored vehicles;
- 16 M2A1 howitzers;
- 20 HMMWV vehicles;
- “many other weapons and equipment.”
Read also:
- Slovenia to join EU ammunition procurement program for Ukraine
- Slovenia’s PM signs joint declaration supporting Ukraine’s intention to join NATO
- Slovenia to supply 28 M-55S tanks to Ukraine
- Statesmen of Latvia, Poland, Czechia, Slovenia honored on Kyiv Alley of Courage
- Russia expands its list of “unfriendly countries” by adding Greece, Denmark, Slovenia, Croatia, Slovakia
- Russo-Ukrainian War, day 31: Russia not running out of rockets; Poland, Czechia, Slovenia propose 10 steps of sanctions