Slovenia secretly delivered 20 Valuk APCs to Ukraine – media

Slovenia has reportedly delivered 20 Valuk armored vehicles to Ukraine in complete secrecy, according to 24UR citing its sources.

“We have not received official confirmation of the Slovenian donation and probably will not for some time, but our sources have confirmed that the transfer to Ukraine was completed this week in complete secrecy,” 24UR reported.

The Slovenian Valuk armored personnel carrier (APC) is an improved version of the Austrian Pandur 6X6 wheeled APC manufactured under a license manufacturing agreement in Slovenia. The Valuk vehicles are armed with 40mm automatic grenade launchers or 12.7mm machine guns, and have been in service with the Slovenian Armed Forces for 24 years.

So far, 24US says, Slovenia has sent Ukraine the following military equipment;

20 Valuk APCs;

28 M-55S tanks – a deeply modernized version of the Soviet T-55, with stabilized British-made L7 105-millimeter main gun;

35 M-80A tracked armored vehicles;

16 M2A1 howitzers;

20 HMMWV vehicles;

“many other weapons and equipment.”

