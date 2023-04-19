South Korean president named conditions for the military aid to Ukraine

Ahead of his state visit to the US, president of South Korea Yoon Suk Yeol said for the first time that his government may send military aid to Ukraine “if there is a situation the international community cannot condone, such as any large-scale attack on civilians, massacre or serious violation of the laws of war.” He said this in the interview for Reuters.

A key US ally and major producer of artillery ammunition, South Korea has so far tried to avoid antagonising Russia due to its companies operating there and Moscow’s influence over North Korea.

Yoon also said his government is and will be helping to rebuild Ukraine, just as South Korea received international assistance during the 1950-53 Korean War.