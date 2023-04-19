Russians are using guided bombs en masse after running out of strategic cruise missiles

Russian guided bombs. Open source.

Having used almost all stock of strategic cruise missiles against the Ukrainian power grid, Russians started using older guided bombs on the frontline, Ukraine’s spokesman of the Air Force, Yuriy Ihnat, said on TV air.

Despite the older technology, guided bombs can be launched from Russian planes 50 kilometers behind the frontline, making it a relatively safe operation for Russian pilots. These bombs are deadly, causing large explosions and destroying Ukrainian fortifications.

“There was also information that the enemy is getting the X-50 missiles from the “past,” developed by the USSR, and will probably restore them in a month or two. They are trying to use them because this is a cheap option, and there is material for it,” Ihnat added.

Tags: aviation, Russian air force, smart bombs