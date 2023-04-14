Ukrainian girl’s artwork decorates ESA’s JUICE rocket headed for Jupiter

Yaryna Zakaliuzhna with her artwork. Credit: ESA
The European Space Agency (ESA) is scheduled to launch its Jupiter Icy Moons Explorer, better known as JUICE, into space from Europe’s Spaceport in French Guiana to begin its eight-year mission today. On the Ariane 5 rocket, ESA has featured artwork by a Ukrainian girl from Zhytomyr, Yaryna Zakaliuzhna, Sky News reports.
ESA’s Jupiter Icy Moons Explorer, Juice, will make detailed observations of the giant gas planet and its three large ocean-bearing moons – Ganymede, Callisto and Europa – with a suite of remote sensing, geophysical and in situ instruments, according to ESA.
In 2021, ESA launched a competition for children to submit drawings that could end up on the rocket. After sifting through 2,600 entries sent by over 60 countries, eight-year-old Yaryna Zakaliuzhna from Ukraine’s Zhytomyr won the contest.
Read also:
- Ukrainian nanosat among 114 satellites deployed into Earth’s orbit in SpaceX’s Transporter-6 mission
- A blind Lviv Oblast schoolgirl raises over USD 13,500 for Ukrainian military
- Mini-labs created by Ukraine schoolchildren sent to International Space Station
- Russians shelled a village in Kherson Oblast; 10-year-old girl is in critical condition
- Russian troops have destroyed the mural in Mariupol which showed a girl who was a victim of Russian shelling in 2015
- Ukraine accuses Russian snipers of sexually assaulting 4-year-old girl, gang raping mother – Reuters
- Ukraine returns seven children taken by Russian troops for “rehabilitation” in Crimea
- How Ukraine wants to make its space industry great again (2021)
- Top-10 space achievements of independent Ukraine
Tags: ESA, Jupiter, space exploration