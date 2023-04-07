Artist of the Kyiv opera dies in the Donbas frontline ~~

Kostiantyn Starovytskyi, the artist of the Ukrainian National Opera in Kyiv, died while defending the country in the Donbas frontline in Kramatorsk direction, the Ministry of Culture informed.

Starovytskyi was a conductor of the Academic brass orchestra, the conductor-producer of G. Donizetti’s opera “Rita” and one of the directors and authors of the Ukrainian translation of J. Rossini’s opera “The Bill of Marriage” in the Kyiv National Opera.

Kostyantyn Starovytskyi was born on 30 October 1982 in the Ukrainian city of Kherson in the family of a sailor. He graduated from the orchestra faculty of the National Music Academy of Ukraine.

From the first days of the full-scale invasion, he served as a senior rifleman of the security company of the Brovar district territorial center. Then he continued to serve in the Kharkiv region and in Donbas direction. He left behind his daughter Eva, his wife Snizhana, and his old mother.

Tags: artists in Ukraine, Ukrainian losses