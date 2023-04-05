Ukrainians to start training on Abrams tanks “relatively soon,” US defense official says

M1 Abrams tank at Grafenwöhr Training Area in Germany, 1986. File photo: Wikimedia Commons
 

Latest news Ukraine

Training for Ukrainians on US M1-A1 Abrams tanks has not yet started, but will begin “relatively soon,” a senior US defense official told reporters on 4 April, CNN reported.

“Abrams training has not yet begun…We are still working on the equipment procurement, so we haven’t we have not yet begun the training, but I would expect that that will happen relatively soon,” the official said.

According to CNN, the official said the US had trained more than 7,000 Ukrainian troops since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022.

