Croatia to send over USD 540,000 in aid to Ukraine

Croatia will provide over $540,000 to Ukraine as a part of NATO’s aid package, Foreign Minister of Croatia Gordan Grlić-Radman said during a meeting of NATO Ministers of Foreign Affairs in Brussels, UkrInform reported.
During today’s session, we, together with Finland and Sweden, will discuss comprehensive and long-term assistance to Ukraine. It includes financial commitments within a broad aid package, for which Croatia will provide half a million euros,” the minister said.
In addition, Gordan Grlić-Radman said that Croatia might offer to set up joint psychological support projects for veterans and demining programs with Ukraine.
