Moscow sending women prisoners to fill depleted ranks of Russian forces in Ukraine, ‘Russia behind bars’ says

Female convicts lined up in a Russian prison. Photo: social media via Mirror
Olga Romanova, head of the Russia Behind Bars organization, confirms what Ukrainian military sources have been reporting since the end of last year: women prisoners in Russia are being sent to Ukraine to fill the depleted ranks of both the Wagner PMC and the Russian regular army.
She says she has been hearing about such things since the end of 2022 but now has additional evidence in the form of sightings of special trains carrying women from prisons and prison camps in the southern parts of the Russian Federation to Ukraine.
Until the Wagner PMC announced a month ago that it would no longer recruit prisoners, it and not the Russian regular army appears to have been the primary recruiter of women for service in Ukraine. Now, it appears that the practice of using women prisoners has not ended but simply shifted to regular Russian military units.
Russia starts recruiting female inmates to fight against Ukraine – Ukraine’s General Staff
Read also:
Wagner Group’s prisoner recruitment on decline due to elite rivalry – British Intelligence
- Ukraine’s main task in Bakhmut is depleting Russian forces, inflicting heavy losses on them – Syrskyi
Tags: female convicts, mobilization, Russia