Ukraine air defenses shoot down 12 Russian kamikaze drones of 13 – Air Force Command

Shahed-136 drone wreckage. Illustrative image

Overnight into 27 March, Russia attacked Ukraine with the Shahed-136/131 one-way strike drones, and guided air bombs. The Ukrainian air defenses shot down 12 of 13 Shaheds, and the Granat-4 reconnaissance UAV, the Air Force Command reports.

According to the Command, the Shahed attack was launched from the northern and northeastern directions, while two guided air bombs targeting Kherson Oblast were launched from the Russian Su-35 aircraft that took off from the Morozovsk airfield in Russia’s Rostov Oblast.

In total, Russians launched 13 kamikaze drones, one reconnaissance UAV Granat-4, and two guided air bombs, according to the Air Force Command.

While the attack was still ongoing, Air Force spokesman Yurii Ihnat said that the Shaheds were shot down over the cities of Kyiv and Dnipro.

At about 1 a.m., the Kyiv City Military Administration reported that all the Shaheds that targeted Kyiv City were shot down. The wreckage of one of the drones crashed on a store in Kyiv’s Sviatoshynskyi district, causing a fire. Preliminarily, there were no casualties.

The moment when the Ukrainian air defense took down an Iranian-made kamikaze drone Shahed over Kyiv region Russia has launched a massive kamikaze drone attack on Ukrainian cities tonight.

