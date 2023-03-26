Olympic Committee and Shooting Sport Federation plan to allow participation of Russian shooters in Asian events and the Olympics 

International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) & the International Olympic Committee (IOC) are about to agree on the participation of Russian shooters in Asian events. They also plan to open the pathway to the Olympics for Russian athletes, said the International Shooting Federation president Luciano Rossi.

Although the road might be complicated, ISSF president Luciano Rossi told The Indian Express he doesn’t want athletes to “pay the bill,” adding that “slowly, slowly IOC wants to open doors for qualification (for Paris Olympics) of Russian and Belarusian athletes.”

Rossi also admitted that implementing this decision could pose a challenge given that many Russian shooters also work in the police or military.

Tags: 2024 Olympics