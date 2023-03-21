Russian fighter jets attack Odesa with missiles, injure four civilians (updated)

Residential house on the premises of a Moscow-patriarchate monastery hit by a Russian missile on the evening of 21 March in Odesa. Photo: Facebook/Operational Command South of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Russian Sukhoy Su-35 fighter jets launched missiles from the Black Sea towards Odesa City, Odesa Raion Military Administration reported.

“Thanks to the efficient work of the air defense forces, a portion of the missiles were destroyed, but there were hits that resulted in partial damage to a civilian house. There are injuries; preliminarily, no one was killed. As of 20:40, the fire was contained by the State Emergency Service units,” the administration wrote.

According to the public broadcaster Suspilne citing Odessites, at 19:42, ten minutes after the announcement of an air raid alert, explosions rang out in Odesa. The odor of smoke spread across one of the districts of Odesa. At 20:15, the alarm was canceled.

The Air Force command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine later reported that Ukrainian air defenses shot down two Kh-59 air-to-surface guided air missiles fired by Russian Su-35 fighters from the Black Sea at around 19:40.

The President’s Office says Russians launched four Kh-59s, two slipped through air defenses, hitting Odesa City:

The President's Office says Russians launched four Kh-59s, two slipped through air defenses, hitting Odesa City: "A three-story building on the territory of a monastery was damaged, it is known about three injured people," the message reads.

According to an update of the Operational Command South of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Russian fighter jets launched three missiles, two were shot down, one hit a three-storey building of a monastery by the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate, injuring four people. Three sustained light injuries caused by the blast wave, one was hospitalized.

