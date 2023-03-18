One of paintings stolen by Russians from Ukraine’s Kherson ended up in occupied Crimea — Suspilne

A painting by an unknown artist, “Seascape near the coast of Greece,” painted in 1907, was one of the artworks stolen by Russian occupiers from Ukraine’s Kherson museum.

The painting was taken to Russia-occupied Crimea, museum workers identified by a photo, where the painting fragment is visible, told Supilne head of the information department of the Kherson regional art museum named after O. Shovkunenko, Larisa Zharkyh.

At the beginning of November, the Russian occupiers stole the painting together with more than 10,000 museum exhibits from Kherson.

Tags: Russian war crimes