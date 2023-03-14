Singer, volunteer for Ukraine’s army wins most prestigious national Shevchenko award for Songs of the Ukrainian Revolution album

Singer, volunteer for Ukraine’s army wins most prestigious national Shevchenko award for Songs of the Ukrainian Revolution album

Taras Kompanichenko singing during the exhibition "Invasion, Kyiv shot" 

Latest news Ukraine

Taras Kompanichenko and members of his music band Khoreya Kozatska Maksym Berezhniuk, Severyn Danyleyko, Yaroslav Krysko and Serhiy Okhrimchuk received most prestiguous Ukrainian national annual award Shevchenko Prize — for the audio album “Songs of the Ukrainian Revolution”.

Now Kompanichenko serves in the Territorial Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Few years before the full-scale war, Kompanichenko joined a project led by the Institute of the National Memory aimed at recording lost songs stemming from the Ukrainian Revolution. At first Kompanichenko worked undertook the project in the Ukrainian library of Chicago where he discovered a large number of works from the 1917-1921 period produced by Ukrainian composers Yaroslav Yaroslavenko, Kyrylo Stetsenko, Yosyp Kyshakevych, Vasyl Barvinskyi, in particular a lot of military marches.

“The Ukrainian movement for universal love and for their own national state was falsified and lied about by Bolsheviks, turned into so-called ‘anti-Semites’,” Kompanichenko explains. “You read Ukrainian newspapers and see what a big lie poured about our predecessors from Soviet propaganda. Now this lie has become such an established rock that is difficult to move. Because when a lie is told – and such a big lie – it becomes hard to turn it around. It is as if a man publicly says ‘your daughter is a whore’. ‘I don’t have a daughter,’ you answer, but this already doesn’t matter. A lie was said, people have heard it, and you can do whatever you want. This is how Moscow propaganda worked. When you study these newspapers and journals, you see what our ancestors fought for.”

Read exclusive about Kompanichenko and his work:

Saving Ukrainian culture, bard of the nation picks up a gun

Your opinion matters! 

Dear readers! We want to know what you think. Please fill out this form about what we're doing right, what we could do better, and what you would like to see more on Euromaidan Press. This will help us create better content for you. Many thanks for your time!
Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags