Ukraine delivers 101 tons of humanitarian aid to Türkiye – Ukraine’s Foreign Minister

Ukraine’s Antonov AN-124 delivers 101 tons of humanitarian aid to Incirlik Air Base in Türkiye.

Credit: Dmytro Kuleba.

Despite the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, Ukrainians reach out to help the families affected by recent earthquakes in Türkiye. Ukraine’s cargo airplane AN-124 delivered 101 tons of humanitarian aid to Incirlik Air Base in the Republic of Türkiye, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba reported on 3 March 2023.

The humanitarian mission was coordinated by France’s Air Forces; the cargo was delivered by the Ukrainian aircraft and unloaded by Turkish and American military, Kuleba wrote on Twitter.

“As allies, we come together in trying times,” Kuleba added.

https://twitter.com/DmytroKuleba/status/1631565174166499329

On 6 February 2023, a devastating earthquake struck Türkiye and Syria. According to recent data, 44 374 people died and 198 068 were injured in Türkiye and 5 951 people were killed by the earthquakes in Syria. More than 164 000 buildings in Türkiye were destroyed and severely damaged.

