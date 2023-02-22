When the Russian all-out war against Ukraine broke out, St. Nicholas church in the heart of the Ukrainian capital has become something more than a place to pray.

A small catholic church in Kyiv turned into a humanitarian aid hub, where everyone can get support in the darkest hour of Ukrainian history. One does not have to be a believer to get psychological support, humanitarian aid, or shelter over here.

Watch our report from St. Nicholas church which opens its doors to everyone who needs help and delivers humanitarian aid to other regions across the war-torn country.

Related:

Your opinion matters! Dear readers! We want to know what you think. Dear readers! We want to know what you think. Please fill out this form about what we're doing right, what we could do better, and what you would like to see more on Euromaidan Press. This will help us create better content for you. Many thanks for your time!

Tags: church, Kyiv, Russian invasion of Ukraine