Hospital of Russian occupiers reportedly on fire in Berdiansk: VIDEO

 

A hotel used by Russian occupiers as a hospital is on fire in Berdiansk, a city on the Azov Sea under Russian occupation since March 2022, the city administration reports, citing local residents.

The locals report that the fire is coming from the spit, on which the “Heaven’s Corner” hotel is situated, where the Russian occupiers set up a hospital.

