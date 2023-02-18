Russia launched missile attack on Ukraine on 18 February, explosions and air defense work was reported in three oblasts

On Saturday, 18 February, explosions were reported in the south-Ukrainian Mykolayiv Oblast and in Khmelnytskyi in the west of the country.

Consequences of a nearby explosion of a Russian missile in the west-Ukrainian city of Khmelnytskyi today in the morning.

Source: https://t.co/H7ll51qgbW pic.twitter.com/DYlm0RyAXv — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) February 18, 2023

Russia launched a missile attack on Ukraine in the morning. Ukraine’s air defense downed at least one missile, the head of Mykolayiv Oblast Vitaliy Kim said. Also, the work of air defense was reported in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Officials haven’t reported yet on how many missiles Russia launched today and how many of them reached the targets.

At the same time, Ukrainian energy operator has preemptively switched off electricity in Kyiv, Odesa and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts to prevent serious damage to the system caused by possible missile explosions.

