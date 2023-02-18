Russia launched missile attack on Ukraine on 18 February, explosions and air defense work was reported in three oblasts

Latest news Ukraine

On Saturday, 18 February, explosions were reported in the south-Ukrainian Mykolayiv Oblast and in Khmelnytskyi in the west of the country.

Russia launched a missile attack on Ukraine in the morning. Ukraine’s air defense downed at least one missile, the head of Mykolayiv Oblast Vitaliy Kim said. Also, the work of air defense was reported in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Officials haven’t reported yet on how many missiles Russia launched today and how many of them reached the targets.

At the same time, Ukrainian energy operator has preemptively switched off electricity in Kyiv, Odesa and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts to prevent serious damage to the system caused by possible missile explosions.

Your opinion matters! 

Dear readers! We want to know what you think. Please fill out this form about what we're doing right, what we could do better, and what you would like to see more on Euromaidan Press. This will help us create better content for you. Many thanks for your time!

Tags:

Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags