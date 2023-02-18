Russia brings Wagner recruits to the Zaporizhzhia frontline

43 white buses with presumably Russian Wagner recruits were spotted in Russia-occupied Ukrainian city of Melitopol, heading towards Zaporizhzhia frontline Off-road vehicles with PMC Wagner markings accompanied the column, Melitopol mayor Ivan Fedorov wrote, sharing a video.

As was reported, Russian private military company Wagner Group recruits Russian prisoners for war against Ukraine, using them as assault units. According to Pentagon estimations, 30,000 Wagner troops were already liquidated in Ukraine.

Tags: PMC Wagner