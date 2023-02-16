Russo Ukrainain War. Day 358: 6,000 Ukrainian children taken to Russia for ‘re education’

Bodies of 27 dead civilians found in de-occupied Snihurivka. The US-backed report says Russia has held at least 6,000 Ukrainian children for ‘re-education.’ NATO countries boost munitions output, pledge 48 Leopard 2 tanks for Kyiv.

Daily overview — Summary report, February 16

The General Staff’s operational update regarding the Russian invasion as of 18.00 pm, February 16, 2023 is in the dropdown menu below:

During the day of February 15, Ukrainian missile and artillery units hit 1x command post of the enemy, 3x concentrations of troops, and 2x ammunition depots.

During the day of February 15, Ukrainian Air Force launched 11x air strikes on the concentrations of russian troops and military equipment, and 5x air strikes on the positions of anti-aircraft missile systems.

[In Nova Kakhovka (Kherson oblast), occupants are searching private estates of local residents to seize waterborne platforms , which are then used for sabotage and provocations.]

[The occupiers established military hospital on the premises of surgical department of Starobil’s’k city hospital (Luhansk oblast) to treat gravely wounded russian soldiers. The surgical building is completely closed to civilians. As of February 11, the arrival of about 20 military trucks with wounded russians has been reported.]

[Volyn, Polissya, Sivershchyna, and Slobozhanshchyna axes: no signs of the formation of adversary offensive groups were found. Certain units of the armed forces of the republic of belarus and the armed forces forces of the russian federation continue their missions in the areas bordering Ukraine. Russian troops continue their combat training at the training grounds of the republic of belarus.]

During the day of February 15, the adversary launched 17x air strikes. In addition, the enemy launched 28x MLRS attacks at the civilian infrastructure of Pokrovsk (Donetsk oblasts) and Kherson oblasts. The attacks killed and wounded civilians, almost destroyed a residential high-riser building, and a hospital in Beryslav was shelled again.

Despite significant losses, the adversary does not abandon its intentions to reach the administrative borders of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts. To that end, the invaders’ main focus continues to be the offensive operations on Kup’yans’k, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Shakhtars’ke axes.

About 6 Russian balloons spotted over Kyiv, most of them shot down, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing the press service of Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA). “Preliminary, about six enemy air targets were detected in Kyiv’s airspace. According to the information that is being clarified, these were balloons that move in space, affected by the wind. All the air targets were hit by air defence systems. Most of these probes were shot down.

Kyiv City Military Administration reports that the balloons could have carried angular reflectors and reconnaissance equipment. The purpose of launching the balloons, according to the KCMA, was to detect and deplete Ukrainian air defence systems.”

According to British Defence Intelligence, (last 48 hours):

Losses of the Russian army

As of Thursday 16 February, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:

Personnel – about 139770 (+690),

Tanks – 3290 (+4),

Armoured combat vehicles – 6507 (+7),

Artillery systems – 2303 (+4),

Multiple rocket launchers –MLRS – 466 (+0),

Air defence means – 236 (+2),

Aircraft – 298 (+0),

Helicopters – 286 (+0),

Automotive technology and fuel tanks – 5161 (+6),

Vessels/boats – 18 (+0),

UAV operational and tactical level – 2011 (+0),

Special equipment – 219 (+1),

Mobile SRBM system – 4 (+0),

Cruise missiles – 857 (+0)

97% of Russian army estimated to be in Ukraine – UK Defence Secretary, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing BBC Radio 4. “UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has stated that almost the entire Russian army is estimated to be in Ukraine. While commenting on Moscow’s offensive strategy, Wallace said that Russia has not been able to amass a single force to punch through Ukraine’s defences. Rather, we’ve just seen an effort to advance. That has come at a huge cost to the Russian army. We now estimate 97% of the Russian army, the whole Russian army, is in Ukraine,” Wallace said. […]

If 97% of the Russian army is now committed to Ukraine, with an attrition rate very, very high, and potentially their combat effectiveness depleted by 40%, and nearly two thirds of their tanks destroyed or broken, that has a direct impact on the security of Europe, he declared. I think what Russia is doing in trying to advance, it’s doing in a sort of human way, almost First World War levels of attrition and with success rates of a matter of metres rather than kilometres, Wallace pointed out.

Wallace goes on to say that the biggest unknown is what happens when you have Russian leaders who either have a gap in reality or no regard for human life of [Russia’s] own“.

Wagner Group’s units lost up to 80% of their personnel in Donbas, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing Hanna Maliar, Ukrainian Deputy Minister of Defence. “The enemy’s offensive is ongoing in [Ukraine’s] east. The attacks are taking place around the clock. The situation is tense. Yes, it’s hard for our [troops]. You can see for yourself what kind of war Russia is waging. However, our soldiers are preventing the enemy from accomplishing their goals and inflicting very serious losses.

In particular, losses amount to up to 80% of personnel in some assault units of the Wagner PMC [private military company] and units of the 2nd Army Corps. Evacuation of those killed and wounded by the hostiles is limited or not carried out at all. […]

An increasing number of Russian soldiers are realising that their commanders are inadequately assessing the situation on the battlefield, as evidenced by the intensive use of so-called ‘suicide squads’, i.e., units staffed by insufficiently trained conscripted personnel who suffer heavy combat and sanitary losses every day, she reported.”

After losing an eighth of their helicopters, Russian attack regiments are switching up their tactics, Forbes reports. “They’re digging in at their front-line bases to protect against Ukrainian drone strikes, artillery barrages and sabotage. And they purportedly are combining different helicopter models in the same flights—banking on the ’copters countermeasures to provide overlapping defenses against Ukrainian surface-to-air missiles.

The Russian air force’s 11 attack helicopter brigades and regiments—together operating around 100 Kamov Ka-52s, 80 Mil Mi-28s and 150 Mil Mi-24s—have had a hard war. Those 330 helicopters in the current inventory are what’s left after the Ukrainians shot down at least 30 Ka-52s, 11 Mi-28s and 11 Mi-24s starting last February. An eighth of the pre-war force.”

Russia have lost up to 50% of its new tanks in the war, BBC reports. The International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) has issued a new detailed report on the balance of military forces in the world. About 50% of the Russian pre-war number of the T-72B and T-72B3M and many T-80 tanks have been destroyed. Due to the destruction of a significant part of new machines, Russian forces often switch to older models.

Russia suffers largest losses since start of this disgraceful war, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing Andrii Yusov, representative of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU). “We are now seeing an extreme escalation, serious events in the east, of course, around Bakhmut, [and] other directions [like] Vuhledar. Actually, nothing has changed, there are desperate attempts to occupy Ukraine’s Donbas by the end of March. Such were Putin’s instructions to [Russia’s Chief of General Staff Valery] Gerasimov, but those dates don’t mean anything; they won’t succeed. Ukrainian Donbas is holding on, and Bakhmut is holding on.

Despite the fact that this is no longer the world’s second army, the enemy has a significant mobilisation reserve… Yes, they are often poorly armed and poorly trained, but there are many of them. But this does not stop the Ukrainian defence forces; there are appropriate plans and mechanisms for responding to all challenges.”

Humanitarian

Russia hits Pokrovsk with missiles, number of injured grows to 12, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing Pavlo Kyrylenko, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration. “Russian forces carried out a missile attack on the city of Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast on 15 February that damaged an apartment building. There are people injured, and a search-and-rescue operation is ongoing.”

In Lviv region, Russia strikes critical infrastructure facility – Regional Administration, Ukrinform reports. “During the air raid alert announced throughout Ukraine in the early hours of Thursday, February 16, a critical infrastructure object was hit in Lviv region. This was stated by the head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration, Maksym Kozytskyi.”

Ukraine calls on UN, Türkiye to prevent Russia from obstructing grain deal, Reuters reports. “Ukraine appealed on Wednesday to the United Nations and Türkiye to press Russia to immediately stop hindering Ukrainian grain shipments that supply millions of people and not to use the food as a weapon. […] Ukraine has repeatedly accused Russia of delaying inspections of ships carrying Ukrainian agricultural goods, leading to reduced shipments and losses for traders. Russia has previously denied the accusations, saying it is meeting all its obligations under the grain export deal.

Two top Ukrainian officials said in a joint statement that Ukraine is deeply concerned about the destructive actions of Russia, which result in the delay of the work of the grain corridor and obstructing the Black Sea Grain Initiative in general. Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and Deputy Prime Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said Russia intentionally slowed down the inspections, demanded unregulated documentation and looked for groundless reasons to stop the inspection.

Such a destructive Russian policy has resulted in a systematic decrease of the freight turnover within the Grain Initiative, the ministers said, noting that the world did not receive 10 million tonnes of Ukrainian food in the last three months.

The Ukrainian officials said Russia at the same time increased uncontrolled traffic volume through its Azov and Black Sea ports. Inspections of these vessels in the Bosporus are not held. All that makes it possible for Russia to use its commercial vessels for receiving military goods in order to continue the war against Ukraine, the ministers said.

Russia said this week that it would be inappropriate to extend the Black Sea grain deal unless sanctions affecting its agricultural exports are lifted and other issues are resolved. The agreement was extended by a further 120 days in November and is up for renewal again next month, but Russia has signalled that it is unhappy with some aspects of the deal and asked for sanctions affecting its agricultural exports to be lifted.

Russia’s agricultural exports have not been explicitly targeted by Western sanctions, but Moscow says blocks on its payments, logistics and insurance industries are a “barrier” to it being able to export its own grains and fertilisers.”

Legal

US-backed report says Russia has held at least 6,000 Ukrainian children for ‘re-education’, Reuters reports. “Russia has held at least 6,000 Ukrainian children – likely many more – in sites in Russian-held Crimea and Russia whose primary purpose appears to be political re-education, according to a US-backed report published on Tuesday.

The report said Yale University researchers had identified at least 43 camps and other facilities where Ukrainian children have been held that were part of a “large-scale systematic network” operated by Moscow since its February 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

The children included those with parents or clear familial guardianship, those Russia deemed orphans, others who were in the care of Ukrainian state institutions before the invasion and those whose custody was unclear or uncertain due to the war, it said. The primary purpose of the camp facilities we’ve identified appears to be political re-education, Nathaniel Raymond, one of the researchers, said in a briefing to reporters.”

Bodies of 27 dead civilians found in de-occupied Snihurivka, Ukrinform reports, citing Dmytro Kazak, head of the Mykolaiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office. “The bodies of 27 dead civilians were found in de-occupied Snihurivka. All of them have signs of violent death, in particular, bullet wounds, explosive injuries, etc. Criminal proceedings have been initiated, individuals involved in these crimes are being established, Kazak said.

At the same time, he emphasized that no mass burial sites were found in the city, as it was in Bucha, Kyiv region. All the bodies were buried in individual graves. As reported, the city of Snihurivka in Mykolaiv region was under Russian occupation for more than eight months.”

Russia illegally keeping 181 Ukrainian political prisoners in Crimea, Ukrinform reports, citing the president’s representative office in Crimea. “Repressions and criminal prosecutions of our citizens in occupied Crimea are becoming more and more brutal… According to information available to the representative office, the Russian Federation is illegally keeping 181 political prisoners, 116 of them are Crimean Tatars. Of the total number of illegally detained individuals, 40 are being held in pre-trial detention centers awaiting a ‘sentence’, 123 have already received a ‘sentence’ and imprisoned, 18 are without status, the report says.

The representative office noted that 33 illegally imprisoned citizens of Ukraine are from Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, from where they were illegally taken to occupied Crimea. However, the exact number of displaced prisoners is unknown, because the occupation administrations mostly do not confirm that Ukrainian citizens are being held in the pre-trial detention center of the occupied peninsula.”

Support

More Assistance to Ukraine and Increased Deterrence: Stoltenberg on Agreements of NATO Defence Ministers, European Pravda reports. “NATO defence minister agreed on Wednesday to increase support for Ukraine, strengthen their own deterrents and develop measures to protect vital infrastructure. […] I welcome new commitments to back (Ukraine) from the NATO members, including new supplies with heavy equipment and military training. Ukraine has a window of opportunity to change the balance of power. Time is of the essence, he said, without mentioning what kind of assistance he meant.

At the same time, Stoltenberg has specified that some NATO members agree to new contributions to the Comprehensive NATO aid package, which funds food, medicine, fuel, anti-drone systems and pontoon bridges to Ukraine.

In addition, NATO Secretary General pointed out, it was agreed to increase the “specialised support” of Alliance partners – Georgia, Moldova, and Bosnia and Herzegovina – to build their defence capabilities and interoperability with NATO.

As for strengthening NATO’s deterrence, it is new political leadership for defence planning that will reflect the challenges posed by Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine, terrorism, and China’s actions.

NATO have also agreed to increase the manufacturing of weapons that are exhausting at war in Ukraine, by revising their target indicators and adopting a multinational project on creating NATO ammunition depots and developing ground air defence. Separately, Stoltenberg mentioned the safety of vital infrastructure, recalling the sabotage of the “Nord Streams” in the Baltic Sea. For this purpose, a soon-to-be-created vital infrastructure coordination point will interact with the private sector to strengthen the protection of such facilities. […]

As reported, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg noted that the Alliance’s priority now is not Ukraine’s membership but helping it to win the full-scale war against Russia.”

NATO countries boost munitions output, pledge 48 Leopard 2 tanks for Kyiv, Reuters reports. “NATO countries are ramping up production of artillery munitions as Ukraine is burning through shells much faster than the West can make them, the alliance said on Wednesday amid pledges to deliver at least 48 Leopard 2 tanks to Kyiv.

Things are happening, but … we need to step up even more, because there is a big need out there to provide Ukraine with ammunition,” NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg told reporters after a two-day meeting of alliance defence ministers in Brussels.

He noted countries like the United States, France, Germany and Norway had signed contracts for munitions that would enable NATO members to replenish their own stocks but also keep supplying Kyiv, which has ceded ground to an escalating Russian offensive.”

Lloyd Austin listed weapons Ukraine to be supplied with in anticipation of its spring offensive, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing Interfax-Ukraine. “Lloyd Austin, the Minister of Defence of the USA, stated that the members of the Contact Group for the Defence of Ukraine are united and filled with determination to continue supporting Ukraine, and believe in Ukraine’s success during the spring offensive. We see that the Russian Federation is deploying new troops on the battlefield. What Ukraine wants to do right now is to set conditions at the front in its favour. We expect Russia’s new offensive in the spring.

This is why together with our partners from the Contact Group we are working tirelessly so that Ukraine has the advantage in armoured vehicles in order to produce a desirable effect at the front. […] We demonstrated with our joint efforts that we are eager to support Ukraine and its independence for as long as needed. We will continue taking decisive measures, Austin assured the public. […]

Austin emphasised that Ukraine’s allies will continue to make efforts to supply Ukraine with everything it needs: This is why we discussed the synchronisation of our efforts. The Head of the Pentagon reported that the members of the Contact Group have made a decision to supply Ukraine with: the Bradley and Abrams tanks – from the US, the Challenger tanks – from Great Britain, modernised tanks – from the US, the Netherlands and the Czech Republic, and the T-72 tanks – from Poland.

Military aid also includes important steps from Canada, Germany, Spain, Norway, Denmark, the Netherlands, Poland and Portugal concerning the supply of Leopard tanks. Today we heard about the supply of powerful air defence systems. France and Italy will jointly supply Ukraine with an air defence system. France also announced its cooperation with Australia in the production of the 155 calibre shells. […]

He added that the members of the Contact Group are united and filled with determination to continue working in order to guarantee Ukraine’s security. After the Ramstein meeting in Brussels Lloyd Austin reported that he has no news concerning supplying Ukraine with combat jets.”

440 units of the US military equipment intended for Ukraine spotted in German port, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing Nordsee Zeitung. “A large quantity of American military equipment was spotted in the German port of Bremerhaven, likely intended for Ukraine. On the Arc Integrity transport vessel, the US Army delivered 60 Bradley Fighting Vehicles to Bremerhaven. They are a part of the US military aid package. On Monday, 13 February, 440 military vehicles could be seen from above at the port used by the US Army. […]

The Bradley vehicles are being transported to the American military base in Mannheim, Germany. It is expected that the Ukrainian soldiers will be trained there. During the unloading of the ferry, Stryker armoured vehicles, Avenger vehicles and anti-aircraft missile systems were seen.”

Netherlands to supply Leopard 2 tank ammunition, spare parts to Ukraine, Ukrinform reports. “The Netherlands will join the international ‘tank coalition’ and hand over Leopard 2 tank ammunition and spare parts to Ukraine, as well as contribute to training programmes for the Ukrainian military. The relevant statement was made by Minister of Defence of the Netherlands Kajsa Ollongren, an Ukrinform correspondent reports, referring to Telegraaf.

It doesn’t make much sense to just deliver the tanks. We have to deliver a complete package. In addition to training Ukrainian soldiers, there is a need for ammunition and spare parts. Within the tank coalition, the Netherlands is the only country without tanks, but we have offered help with training in addition to ammunition and spare parts. Together we can deliver what Ukraine needs, Ollongren said.»

Swedish Prime Minister comments on possibility of providing Ukraine with Gripen fighter jets, Ukrainska Pravda reports. “Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson has not ruled out a future decision to provide Ukraine with combat aircraft but noted that such assistance would require an international coalition. […]

In this context, he mentioned that Sweden has applied for NATO membership together with Finland. We have a specific situation, so we need a cautious approach. We will do everything we can to support Ukraine, but we will not do anything that could endanger our ability to defend ourselves, he added.”

New Developments

UN to mark Russia invasion of Ukraine anniversary by urging ‘just peace’, Reuters “Marking one year since Russia invaded Ukraine, the UN General Assembly will vote next week on a draft resolution stressing “the need to reach, as soon as possible, a comprehensive, just and lasting peace” in line with the founding United Nations Charter. It again demands Moscow withdraw its troops and calls for a halt to hostilities. The 193-member General Assembly is likely to vote next Thursday after two days of speeches by dozens of states to mark the Feb. 24 anniversary of the start of the war.” NATO Secretary General: Ukraine’s NATO membership is not priority, victory is, European Pravda “NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg notes that the Alliance’s priority now is not Ukraine’s membership but helping it to win the full-scale war against Russia. […] As for Ukraine, NATO’s position has not changed. We have said more than once that Ukraine will join the Alliance. But now, we focus on guaranteeing Ukraine’s victory in the war. The only way for Ukraine’s NATO integration is to ensure it prevails as a sovereign state, Stoltenberg noted. He underlines that NATO allies are focused on ensuring that Ukraine obtains the weapons, supplies, and ammunition it needs to oust the Russian invaders.” German defence minister backs raising NATO spending goal, Reuters “Germany’s defence minister said he was in favour of raising NATO’s military spending target, as allies gathered in Brussels on Wednesday for talks on whether defence expenditures of 2% of GDP are sufficient with a war raging in Ukraine. […] I think moving towards the 2% target alone will not be enough, it can only be the basis for further steps, German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius said when he arrived for the talks at NATO’s headquarters in Brussels.” Defence Minister to preserve his position thanks to President’s decision, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing The Guardian. “Oleksii Reznikov, Ukraine’s Minister of Defence, said that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made the decision to leave him in office after the recent corruption scandal in the ministry.” EU debates 11 bln euro worth of trade curbs in new Russia sanctions, Reuters “Representatives of the 27 European Union countries meet in Brussels on Wednesday to discuss a new batch of sanctions against Russia, which the head of the bloc’s executive said could cost 11 billion euros ($11.8 bln) in lost trade. The bloc is expected to agree new sanctions to mark the one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, but the specific proposals must yet win the unanimous backing of all EU member states.” EU to sanction Iran entities involved in Russian war in Ukraine – Von der Leyen, Reuters “European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday the EU will propose sanctions targeting for the first time Iranian economic operators involved in the Russian war in Ukraine. For the first time we are also proposing to sanction Iranian entities including those linked to Iran’s Revolutionary Guard, Von der Leyen told European lawmakers in Strasbourg.” EU sues Poland over violations of EU law by Constitutional Tribunal, Reuters “The European Commission sued Poland on Wednesday in the EU’s top court over violations of EU law by the Polish Constitutional Tribunal and its case law, the Commission said in a statement. The lawsuit is part of a wider clash between the European Union and the eurosceptic and nationalist government that has been running Poland since 2015 over the rule of law, which has already resulted in the suspension of EU fundsfor Warsaw. The Commission’s move on Wednesday was triggered by rulings by the Polish Constitutional Tribunal from July and October 2021 that provisions of EU Treaties were incompatible with the Polish constitution, expressly challenging the primacy of EU law over national law.”reports.

Assessment