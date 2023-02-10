75% of Ukraine’s thermal power plants don’t work due to Russian continuous missile attacks

Almost two dozen power units of thermal power plants remain damaged due to constant Russian missile attacks against Ukraine’s power Grid, Ukraine’s Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal stated during the meeting of the government.

“If we add to this the fact of the occupation of part of our energy facilities, then Ukraine temporarily lost 44% of nuclear generation, 75% of thermal power plants’ generation, and 33% of combined heat and power plants,” Shmyhal said.

Also, half of the Ukrainian substations distributing power throughout the country were attacked during Russian attacks since October 2022.

However, the Prime Minister also added that the system generally remained stable, continuing to provide electricity and heat to customers by schedule.

He also said that the decentralization of the system is among the priorities that will be taken into account for the restoration of the system that will begin in spring.

