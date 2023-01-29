Ukraine hopes next two weeks of talks on military aircraft bring commitments

Ukraine’s defense minister Oleksiy Reznikov hopes that the next two weeks of negotiations with allies over military aircraft for Ukraine would lead to commitments.

It could be a “game changer” and will allow hitting the Russians’ fuel, ammunition depots & commanders, the minister said in the interview to CBC.

“For me, everything that’s impossible today [will be] possible tomorrow,” he said.

Tags: military aid to Ukraine