UK, Germany reportedly invest €488 million in fast-deploy bridges that could free M3 systems for Ukraine

The UK and Germany have ordered a new generation of highly mobile floating bridge systems, named TRITON and Schwimmschnellbrücke 2, Defense Express has reported. These new systems will replace the older M3 Amphibious Rig, potentially freeing them up for transfer to Ukraine.

Similar transfers have occurred in the past, although not previously from Germany, but from the Netherlands. For now, such a delivery remains a possibility, not a certainty.

This represents a strategic enhancement for European conditions, where rivers and water obstacles pose serious challenges for military units.

Rapid crossings: modern technology makes the impossible possible

The WWGC (Wide Wet Gap Crossing) project will be implemented by General Dynamics European Land Systems (GDELS).

The new systems are mounted on all-wheel-drive wheeled platforms and can quickly transition from travel mode to operational mode, functioning as either a pontoon bridge or ferry.

Compared to the M3, they offer better mobility, off-road capability, and faster deployment, which are critical for modern battlefields and for UAV operations.

Allies building the defense line of the future

The bridges will be integrated into the 130th UK-German multinational bridge battalion in Minden, which will play a key role within NATO and will be compatible with equipment from other allied forces.

The exact UK investment is not yet known, but Germany will pay €53 million for the initial contract, with optional procurements totaling another €331 million. An additional €104 million will be spent on related project agreements.

Overall, these bridge systems are vital in Europe, where rivers and other waterways must be crossed efficiently.

Highly mobile bridging solutions enable units to traverse obstacles more quickly and reliably than by constructing permanent bridges or relying solely on the amphibious capabilities of armored vehicles.