Russian collaborator proposed a bribe to security officer and now faces additional term in prison

The money transfer was documented and perpetrator received an additional suspicion of attempting to give a bribe. Photo: SBU

A resident of Snihurivka in Ukraine’s Mykolativ Oblast supported the Russian troops during the occupation and helped them sell the looted property of Ukrainians. Employees of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) detained the collaborator in the course of stabilization measures after the liberation of the Mykolaiv Oblast.

“However, during the pre-trial investigation, the perpetrator offered money to the SBU investigator for “assistance” in avoiding criminal responsibility. After receiving the “offer”, the officer of the Ukrainian security service immediately reported. The transfer of money was documented,” the Security service wrote.

Based on the documented fact, the collaborator was additionally notified of the suspicion under Part 3 of Art. 369 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (offer, promise, or giving an illegal benefit to an official). He is currently facing an additional term of imprisonment.

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. support. Become a Patron! Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to

Tags: SBU (Security Service of Ukraine)